Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police

02-10-2025 | 10:01
Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police
Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police

The suspect shot by police in the Manchester synagogue attack on Thursday has died, the city's force said.

The man was shot by armed officers outside the place of worship in the northwestern city minutes after the alarm was raised.

At the time of the attack in which two people were killed and three wounded, members of the Jewish community had gathered inside the building to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.



AFP
 

World News

Suspect

Britain

UK

Synagogue

Attack

Dead

Police

