Russia's Medvedev says drone disruption is a useful reminder to Europeans of danger of war

World News
06-10-2025 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Medvedev says drone disruption is a useful reminder to Europeans of danger of war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia's Medvedev says drone disruption is a useful reminder to Europeans of danger of war

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that it remained a mystery who was behind a wave of drone disruption in various European countries, but that the incidents served as a useful reminder to Europeans of the dangers of war.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, played down the theory that recent disruption, including to airport traffic in Germany and Denmark, was the result of any actions connected to Russia or forces sympathizing with it.

"People who sympathize with our country (in Europe) will not waste their resources by coming out of hiding. Our 'agents and moles' are waiting for a separate order," Medvedev wrote on his official Telegram channel.

Medvedev, who has built a reputation for himself as an outspoken anti-Western hawk, said the main thing, regardless of who was responsible, was that European citizens had got a taste of what a war could mean for their continent, something he accused French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of stoking for political and financial reasons.


Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Medvedev

Drone

Disruption

Europeans

War

LBCI Next
France's new PM resigns, hours after cabinet unveiled: Presidency
Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

China's Xi pushes a new global order, flanked by leaders of Russia and India

LBCI
World News
2025-09-24

Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:03

Red Cross ready to act as intermediary in bringing Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees home

LBCI
World News
06:26

UNHCR shed 5,000 jobs since January amid funding cuts

LBCI
World News
06:04

Germany says 'stable France' is important for Europe after PM quits

LBCI
World News
05:56

US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace

LBCI
World News
05:09

Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More