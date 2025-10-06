News
Russia's Medvedev says drone disruption is a useful reminder to Europeans of danger of war
World News
06-10-2025 | 03:47
Russia's Medvedev says drone disruption is a useful reminder to Europeans of danger of war
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that it remained a mystery who was behind a wave of drone disruption in various European countries, but that the incidents served as a useful reminder to Europeans of the dangers of war.
Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, played down the theory that recent disruption, including to airport traffic in Germany and Denmark, was the result of any actions connected to Russia or forces sympathizing with it.
"People who sympathize with our country (in Europe) will not waste their resources by coming out of hiding. Our 'agents and moles' are waiting for a separate order," Medvedev wrote on his official Telegram channel.
Medvedev, who has built a reputation for himself as an outspoken anti-Western hawk, said the main thing, regardless of who was responsible, was that European citizens had got a taste of what a war could mean for their continent, something he accused French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of stoking for political and financial reasons.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Medvedev
Drone
Disruption
Europeans
War
