Iraq, Kurds say country not a launchpad against neighbours

06-03-2026 | 11:34
Iraq, Kurds say country not a launchpad against neighbours
Iraq, Kurds say country not a launchpad against neighbours

The Iraqi government and the autonomous Kurdistan region said Friday that Iraq must not be a launchpad for attacks against neighbouring countries, following reports that militants might attempt to cross into Iran.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdistan's regional president Nechirvan Barzani agreed in a phone call "that Iraqi territory must not be used as a launching point for attacks against neighbouring countries," the premier's media office said.

Tehran threatened Friday to target "all the facilities" of Iraq's autonomous region if exiled Kurdish Iranian militants were allowed to enter Iran.

AFP

 

