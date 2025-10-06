Red Cross ready to act as intermediary in bringing Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees home

06-10-2025 | 07:03
Red Cross ready to act as intermediary in bringing Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees home
Red Cross ready to act as intermediary in bringing Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees home

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday that it was ready to act as a neutral humanitarian intermediary to help bring Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees back to their families.

"We are also prepared to bring aid into Gaza and distribute it safely to civilians in desperate need," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement.

Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Red Cross

Intermediary

Israel

Hostages

Palestinian

Detainees

Gaza

Ukraine says it struck major Russian explosives factory, oil terminal
UNHCR shed 5,000 jobs since January amid funding cuts
