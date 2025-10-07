Mexico seeking deal with US to avoid 25% tariffs on trucks: Sheinbaum

07-10-2025 | 11:33
Mexico seeking deal with US to avoid 25% tariffs on trucks: Sheinbaum
0min
Mexico seeking deal with US to avoid 25% tariffs on trucks: Sheinbaum

Mexico is in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on how to avoid 25 percent tariffs on heavy trucks set to take effect on November 1, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday.

Sheinbaum admitted that Mexico, a major automotive supplier to the United States, would be hard hit by the new tariff and said she would request a phone call with Trump to discuss the matter.

AFP

