Spanish parliament approves Israel arms embargo

08-10-2025 | 13:37
Spanish parliament approves Israel arms embargo

Spanish lawmakers on Wednesday approved the enshrinement in law of an arms embargo on Israel that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez introduced to end what he called "the genocide in Gaza."

Parliament backed by 178 votes to 169, the decree announced in September by Sanchez, one of the most virulent critics among world leaders of Israel's devastating two-year-old war in the Palestinian territory.

AFP

