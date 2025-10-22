US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

22-10-2025 | 13:43
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

A new U.S. strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat killed two people, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, announcing the first such attack on a vessel operating in the Pacific Ocean.

"There were two narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. Both terrorists were killed and no US forces were harmed in this strike," which took place Tuesday, Hegseth said in a post on X.

AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
