Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK

World News
27-10-2025 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as &#39;new symbol&#39; of strategic ties with UK
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hailed a landmark defence agreement with London to buy 20 Eurofighter jets, describing the $11 billion deal as a new symbol of defence cooperation with Britain.

"We regard this... as a new symbol of the strategic relations between our two close allies," he said after signing the agreement with visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his presidential palace in Ankara.

AFP

World News

Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

London

Eurofighter

Jets

Britain

Keir Starmer

LBCI Next
Trump says 'would love' to meet with Kim Jong Un
Austrian chancellor rejects talk of Israel Eurovision ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-30

Turkey's Erdogan hails Trump's efforts to end Gaza war after deal

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

China says hopes to 'advance' ties with Japan under new PM

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:31

US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
World News
15:24

Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end

LBCI
World News
12:30

Mexican president spoke to Trump about trade talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More