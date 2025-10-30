News
Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests
World News
30-10-2025 | 07:14
Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests
Russia said Thursday its recent weapon tests were "not nuclear", after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to renew nuclear testing.
"This cannot in any way be interpreted as a nuclear test," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, referring to Russia's testing of two nuclear-capable weapons in recent days.
