Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons
World News
30-10-2025 | 08:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military on Thursday to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, minutes before beginning a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump made the surprise announcement on Truth Social while he was aboard his Marine One helicopter flying to meet Xi for a trade negotiating session in Busan, South Korea. He said he was instructing the Pentagon to test the U.S. nuclear arsenal on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump posted.
"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years."
A senior Russian lawmaker said Trump's decision would herald a new era of unpredictability and open confrontation, state news agency RIA reported.
China's Foreign Ministry called for the U.S. to abide by its commitment to a moratorium on nuclear testing and uphold the global strategic balance and stability.
It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles.
No nuclear power, other than North Korea, has carried out explosive testing in more than 25 years.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Nuclear
Weapons
China
Russia
North Korea
Xi Jinping
