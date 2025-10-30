Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons

World News
30-10-2025 | 08:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military on Thursday to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, minutes before beginning a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump made the surprise announcement on Truth Social while he was aboard his Marine One helicopter flying to meet Xi for a trade negotiating session in Busan, South Korea. He said he was instructing the Pentagon to test the U.S. nuclear arsenal on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump posted.

"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years."

A senior Russian lawmaker said Trump's decision would herald a new era of unpredictability and open confrontation, state news agency RIA reported.

China's Foreign Ministry called for the U.S. to abide by its commitment to a moratorium on nuclear testing and uphold the global strategic balance and stability.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles.

No nuclear power, other than North Korea, has carried out explosive testing in more than 25 years.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Nuclear

Weapons

China

Russia

North Korea

Xi Jinping

LBCI Next
China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says
Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:14

Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests

LBCI
World News
04:21

China says hopes US will 'earnestly abide' by nuclear testing ban

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Canadian PM says 'ready' to resume US trade talks with Trump

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-20

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:39

UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir

LBCI
World News
10:24

US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP

LBCI
World News
08:26

UK adds new designation to Iran sanctions list

LBCI
World News
08:13

China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-26

Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More