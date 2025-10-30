China says hopes US will 'earnestly abide' by nuclear testing ban

30-10-2025 | 04:21
China says hopes US will 'earnestly abide' by nuclear testing ban

China urged the United States on Thursday to "earnestly abide" by a global nuclear testing ban after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would start testing "immediately," without offering further details.

"China hopes the United States will earnestly abide by the obligations of the comprehensive nuclear-test-ban treaty and its commitment to a ban on nuclear testing, and take concrete actions to safeguard the global nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation system and safeguard global strategic balance and stability," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

AFP

