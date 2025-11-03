China denies nuclear weapons testing after Trump allegations

03-11-2025 | 03:37



China denied testing nuclear weapons on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump alleged the country was among those to have conducted tests unknown to the public.

"China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, upheld a self-defence nuclear strategy and abided by its commitment to suspend nuclear testing," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

