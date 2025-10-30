News
China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says
World News
30-10-2025 | 08:13
China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says
The U.S. and China could sign a trade agreement as soon as next week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday following President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
"The Kuala Lumpur agreement was finished in the middle of the night last night, so I expect we will exchange signatures possibly as soon as next week," Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network.
Reuters
World News
United States
China
Trade
Treasury
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
