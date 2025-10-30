China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says

30-10-2025 | 08:13
China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says
China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says

The U.S. and China could sign a trade agreement as soon as next week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday following President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"The Kuala Lumpur agreement was finished in the middle of the night last night, so I expect we will exchange signatures possibly as soon as next week," Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Reuters

