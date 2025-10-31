'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests: Opposition

World News
31-10-2025 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Around 700 dead&#39; in Tanzania election protests: Opposition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests: Opposition

"Around 700" people have been killed in three days of election protests in Tanzania, the main opposition Chadema party told AFP on Friday.

Protesters were marching on the city center in the economic capital Dar es Salaam on Friday, said spokesman John Kitoka.

"As we speak the figure for deaths in Dar (es Salaam) is around 350 and for Mwanza it is 200-plus. Added to figures from other places around the country, the overall figure is around 700," he said. A security source told AFP they were hearing similar numbers.


AFP
 

World News

Dead

Tanzania

Election

Protests

Opposition

Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-14

Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta

LBCI
World News
2025-10-13

Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Egypt protests Ethiopia's dam inauguration in letter to UN Security Council

LBCI
World News
2025-10-03

Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:49

Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports

LBCI
World News
04:35

Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher

LBCI
World News
15:45

Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning

LBCI
World News
15:40

King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-10

Fuel prices in Lebanon drop

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:31

Fuel prices in Lebanon rise

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More