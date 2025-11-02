Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan

President Donald Trump said Xi Jinping understands the consequences if China invades Taiwan, while refusing to specifically say the U.S. would defend the island, according to an extract of a CBS News interview broadcast Sunday.



Asked if he would order U.S. forces into action if China moved militarily on Taiwan, Trump said: "You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that."



He added that China's leaders "know the consequences."



AFP