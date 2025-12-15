Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River

Lebanon News
15-12-2025 | 07:14
High views
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River
2min
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River

As Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal prepares to attend a Paris meeting that could pave the way for an international conference to support the army, the Lebanese military on Monday organized a guided tour in the area south of the Litani River for diplomats accredited to Lebanon.

The tour was aimed at presenting the army's achievements since the ceasefire and its redeployment in the region, according to information obtained by LBCI. It brought together ambassadors, military attachés, and chargés d'affaires, as well as senior army officers.

Among the prominent diplomats in attendance were the ambassadors of the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The tour was conducted in the presence of General Haykal and included a diplomatic delegation from Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ministry.

The visit began with a briefing at the headquarters of the Lebanese Army's South of the Litani sector, where officers outlined operational steps taken by the army following the ceasefire. The program was expected to continue with a field inspection of one of the army's positions and a site described as a former Hezbollah facility.

Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army's weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
LBCI Previous

