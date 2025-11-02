OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike

World News
02-11-2025 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike

The eight key members of the OPEC+ alliance, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, on Sunday said they had agreed a further slight hike to their oil production.

The 137,000-barrels-per-day-hike will apply from December and remain at that level for the following three months, signifying a "pause" in what had been regular increases since April this year, the group said in a statement following a virtual meeting.

The announced increase tallied with analyst expectations.

AFP

World News

agrees

slight

production

LBCI Next
Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base
Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

Key OPEC+ members agree to again boost oil production

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-03

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-24

Iran oil sales to China would continue even if UN sanctions activated: Oil minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:58

Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:55

Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt

LBCI
World News
10:41

Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty

LBCI
World News
10:37

Pope Leo decries Sudan violence, urges dialogue and relief effort

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27

Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More