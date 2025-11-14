News
China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan
World News
14-11-2025 | 03:36
China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan
China said Friday it "firmly opposed" Washington's approval of a $330 million deal to sell military equipment to Taiwan.
"The United States' arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the 'One China' principle," said foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a regular press conference when asked about the deal, adding: "China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this."
AFP
World News
China
US
Military
Taiwan
