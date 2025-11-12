News
Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein
World News
12-11-2025 | 14:29
Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein
U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Democrats for releasing emails Wednesday about his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, while warning Republicans against a "trap" in a possible vote on releasing files on the scandal.
"The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects," Trump said on Truth Social.
AFP
