UN rights council orders probe of abuses in Sudan's El-Fasher

14-11-2025 | 07:40
UN rights council orders probe of abuses in Sudan&#39;s El-Fasher
UN rights council orders probe of abuses in Sudan's El-Fasher

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday ordered investigators to seek to identify all those behind alleged atrocities in Sudan's El-Fasher to help ensure they are brought to justice.

The United Nations' top rights body adopted a resolution ordering the U.N.'s independent fact-finding mission on Sudan to urgently investigate violations of international law by all sides in the western city, and urging it to "identify, where possible" suspected perpetrators in a bid to ensure they are "held accountable."



