The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday ordered investigators to seek to identify all those behind alleged atrocities in Sudan's El-Fasher to help ensure they are brought to justice.



The United Nations' top rights body adopted a resolution ordering the U.N.'s independent fact-finding mission on Sudan to urgently investigate violations of international law by all sides in the western city, and urging it to "identify, where possible" suspected perpetrators in a bid to ensure they are "held accountable."







AFP