Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla interception
World News
02-10-2025 | 09:20
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla interception
Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Thursday slammed as "unacceptable" Israel's interception of pro-Palestinian activists on an aid flotilla headed towards Gaza, saying he has summoned the Israeli ambassador.
"The manner in which they were boarded and the location in international waters are unacceptable, which is why I summoned the ambassador," Prevot told lawmakers in Brussels.
AFP
World News
Belgium
Maxime Prevot
Israel
Palestinian
Gaza
Next
Spain summons top Israel envoy after Gaza flotilla intercepted
White House says govt. shutdown layoffs 'imminent'
Previous
