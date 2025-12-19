Putin says could pause long-range strikes on ballot day if Ukraine holds election

19-12-2025
Putin says could pause long-range strikes on ballot day if Ukraine holds election
Putin says could pause long-range strikes on ballot day if Ukraine holds election

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he could order his forces to halt long-range missile and drone strikes on Ukraine on voting day, if Kyiv holds a presidential election that Moscow and Washington are pushing for.

"We are ready to consider ensuring security during elections in Ukraine. At least refraining from strikes deep into Ukraine on election day," Putin said during a televised press conference.

AFP

