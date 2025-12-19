Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv

Negotiators from Ukraine and its European allies will hold a new meeting with U.S. officials in the United States on Friday on Kyiv's war with Russia, said top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov.



"Today, in the United States, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Gnatov, we will begin another round of consultations with the American side. At the invitation of the American side, European partners are also involved in this format," Umerov said on social media.



AFP