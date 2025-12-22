News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'
World News
22-12-2025 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'
The U.S. Interior Department on Monday said it had paused all leases for offshore wind projects over unspecified national security risks, casting new doubt over the future of an industry detested by President Donald Trump.
The agency said in a statement that it "is pausing -- effective immediately -- the leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects under construction in the United States due to national security risks identified by the Department of War in recently completed classified reports."
AFP
World News
admin
halts
offshore
projects
citing
'national
security'
EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
0
World News
2025-12-03
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan
World News
2025-12-03
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan
0
World News
2025-12-12
Europeans demand US 'security guarantees' before Ukraine territorial concessions: Elysee
World News
2025-12-12
Europeans demand US 'security guarantees' before Ukraine territorial concessions: Elysee
0
World News
2025-11-23
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post
World News
2025-11-23
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:47
EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland
World News
11:47
EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland
0
World News
09:15
Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine
World News
09:15
Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine
0
World News
09:02
Nigeria says 'diplomatic spat' with US 'resolved'
World News
09:02
Nigeria says 'diplomatic spat' with US 'resolved'
0
World News
02:43
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators
World News
02:43
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
0
World News
2025-12-06
Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash
World News
2025-12-06
Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
0
World News
2025-11-25
US and Russia hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi as missiles pound Kyiv
World News
2025-11-25
US and Russia hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi as missiles pound Kyiv
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes
2
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
3
Lebanon News
06:37
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
Lebanon News
06:37
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
4
Lebanon News
07:08
Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon
Lebanon News
07:08
Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet works to finalize IMF-aligned financial gap law, focus on deposit security
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet works to finalize IMF-aligned financial gap law, focus on deposit security
6
Lebanon Economy
08:06
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
Lebanon Economy
08:06
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
7
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill
8
Lebanon News
04:31
Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws
Lebanon News
04:31
Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More