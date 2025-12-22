Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'

22-12-2025 | 12:36
Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing &#39;national security&#39;
Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'

The U.S. Interior Department on Monday said it had paused all leases for offshore wind projects over unspecified national security risks, casting new doubt over the future of an industry detested by President Donald Trump.

The agency said in a statement that it "is pausing -- effective immediately -- the leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects under construction in the United States due to national security risks identified by the Department of War in recently completed classified reports."

