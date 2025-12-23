'Massive' Russian strikes hit Ukraine energy sites in pre-Christmas attack

World News
23-12-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Massive&#39; Russian strikes hit Ukraine energy sites in pre-Christmas attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
'Massive' Russian strikes hit Ukraine energy sites in pre-Christmas attack

Large-scale Russian strikes killed at least three people and cut power to thousands in freezing winter temperatures across Ukraine on Tuesday, officials said, as U.S.-led talks to end the nearly four-year war faltered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the pre-Christmas strikes showed that the Kremlin had no intention of ending the invasion it launched in February 2022.

Russia attacked with 635 drones and 38 missiles, Ukraine's air force said.

The strikes came a day after a Russian general was killed in a car blast in Moscow and after both sides held separate talks in Miami with U.S. officials on ending the war in Miami.

There has been no sign of an imminent breakthrough in the diplomatic push.

Zelensky said a four-year-old child was killed in the central Zhytomyr region, where a Russian drone struck a residential building.

Workers were scrambling to repair energy infrastructure hit in the attack, he said, which forced emergency power cuts across several regions in frigid winter weather.

"An attack ahead of Christmas, when people simply want to be with their families, at home, and safe. An attack carried out essentially in the midst of negotiations aimed at ending this war," he said, adding: "Putin still cannot accept that he must stop killing."

AFP

World News

Russia

Strikes

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

LBCI Next
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London: Campaign group
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-14

UN slams 'utterly unacceptable' Russian attack on Ukraine aid convoy

LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials

LBCI
World News
2025-12-12

Turkish ferry damaged in Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port: Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow

LBCI
World News
06:44

Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London: Campaign group

LBCI
World News
06:34

Germany deports man to Syria for first time since 2011

LBCI
World News
05:23

Thousands of new Epstein-linked documents released by US Justice Dept — AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-16

Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning

LBCI
World News
00:05

Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
00:20

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:50

Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:57

Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:25

Lebanon updates fuel prices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More