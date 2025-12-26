Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he would soon meet U.S. leader Donald Trump, as part of efforts to end the Russian invasion.



"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level–– with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky said on social media.



The comments came after the latest round of negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian teams produced a 20-point plan to end the war, which has been sent to Moscow for feedback.



The latest plan would freeze the frontline and remove a requirement for Kyiv to legally renounce its bid to join NATO, Zelensky said in a briefing on Wednesday.



But the Ukrainian leader also indicated the plan opened the way to eventually pulling his troops back in the eastern Donetsk region and establishing a demilitarised zone -- positions Kyiv has previously been reluctant to accept.



The Kremlin said Friday that foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov had held a telephone call with unnamed U.S. officials to discuss the negotiations. It did not elaborate and has not indicated its position on the latest plan, revealed by Zelensky earlier this week.



Moscow has, up to now, shown little inclination that it would abandon its hardline territorial demands that Ukraine fully withdraw from the eastern Donbas and relinquish its NATO ambitions, as well as a ban on Western countries deploying peacekeeping troops to the country.



