News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine's Zelensky says to meet Trump in 'near future'
World News
26-12-2025 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine's Zelensky says to meet Trump in 'near future'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he would soon meet U.S. leader Donald Trump, as part of efforts to end the Russian invasion.
"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level–– with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky said on social media.
The comments came after the latest round of negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian teams produced a 20-point plan to end the war, which has been sent to Moscow for feedback.
The latest plan would freeze the frontline and remove a requirement for Kyiv to legally renounce its bid to join NATO, Zelensky said in a briefing on Wednesday.
But the Ukrainian leader also indicated the plan opened the way to eventually pulling his troops back in the eastern Donetsk region and establishing a demilitarised zone -- positions Kyiv has previously been reluctant to accept.
The Kremlin said Friday that foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov had held a telephone call with unnamed U.S. officials to discuss the negotiations. It did not elaborate and has not indicated its position on the latest plan, revealed by Zelensky earlier this week.
Moscow has, up to now, shown little inclination that it would abandon its hardline territorial demands that Ukraine fully withdraw from the eastern Donbas and relinquish its NATO ambitions, as well as a ban on Western countries deploying peacekeeping troops to the country.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
United States
Donald Trump
Russia
Next
US confirms strikes on IS-linked groups had Nigerian approval
China hits US defence firms with sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
0
World News
2025-11-23
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post
World News
2025-11-23
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post
0
World News
2025-10-16
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
World News
2025-10-16
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
0
World News
2025-10-16
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
World News
2025-10-16
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:06
Zelensky says Kyiv attack shows Russia does 'not want to end the war'
World News
05:06
Zelensky says Kyiv attack shows Russia does 'not want to end the war'
0
World News
11:49
Russia says Ukraine seeking to 'torpedo' talks on US plan
World News
11:49
Russia says Ukraine seeking to 'torpedo' talks on US plan
0
World News
11:35
Egypt, Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as sovereign state
World News
11:35
Egypt, Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as sovereign state
0
World News
09:12
Zelensky-Trump meeting planned in Florida on Sunday: Ukraine presidency
World News
09:12
Zelensky-Trump meeting planned in Florida on Sunday: Ukraine presidency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-20
Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65
Lebanon News
2025-12-20
Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
6
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
8
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More