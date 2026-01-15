News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain received 97 million foreign tourists last year, up 3.5% from 2024
World News
15-01-2026 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain received 97 million foreign tourists last year, up 3.5% from 2024
Spain welcomed 97 million foreign tourists last year, a 3.5% increase compared to 2024, Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu told reporters on Thursday.
Visitors from abroad spent 135 billion euros ($157 billion) in the country, one of the world's most visited, 6.8% more than in the year before, he added.
Reuters
World News
Spain
Tourists
Visitors
Next
Russia expels UK diplomat accused of being a spy
Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19
Over 1,000 patients have died awaiting evacuation from Gaza since July 2024: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19
Over 1,000 patients have died awaiting evacuation from Gaza since July 2024: WHO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-02
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-02
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office
0
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:15
US seizes Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of Trump-Machado meeting
World News
09:15
US seizes Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of Trump-Machado meeting
0
World News
08:48
Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minnesota protests
World News
08:48
Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minnesota protests
0
World News
08:30
European airlines continue to avoid Iran and Iraq despite airspace reopening
World News
08:30
European airlines continue to avoid Iran and Iraq despite airspace reopening
0
World News
08:28
Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP
World News
08:28
Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-04
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
World News
2025-12-04
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
0
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Iran internet shutdown has now lasted over 84 hours: Monitor
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Iran internet shutdown has now lasted over 84 hours: Monitor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
4
Lebanon News
05:30
Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners
Lebanon News
05:30
Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners
5
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
6
Middle East News
10:56
US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'
Middle East News
10:56
US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'
7
Lebanon Economy
07:17
EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants
Lebanon Economy
07:17
EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants
8
World News
08:28
Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP
World News
08:28
Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More