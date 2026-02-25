Pope Leo heading to Monaco, Africa, Spain in year's first overseas visits

25-02-2026 | 06:15
Pope Leo heading to Monaco, Africa, Spain in year's first overseas visits
Pope Leo heading to Monaco, Africa, Spain in year's first overseas visits

Pope Leo will visit four countries across Africa from April 13-23 on his first major overseas trip of 2026, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

The pope will also make a one-day visit on March 28 to Monaco, the microstate on the French Riviera, and will visit Spain from June 6-12, the Vatican said.

In Africa, Leo will visit Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon.

Reuters
 

