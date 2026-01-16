Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney

Canada will allow 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles to be imported under new, preferential tariff rates, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday, after reaching a trade deal with China's leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.



"Canada has agreed to allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market, with the most favoured nation tariff rate of 6.1 percent," he told reporters.



"This is a return to the levels that existed prior to recent trade frictions."



AFP



