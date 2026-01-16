Trump says he supports transitional Palestinian panel in Gaza

World News
16-01-2026 | 03:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says he supports transitional Palestinian panel in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says he supports transitional Palestinian panel in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was backing the newly appointed "Palestinian Technocratic Government" in Gaza where Washington has announced the launch of a second phase in a ceasefire that went into effect in October but remains fragile.

"I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said on social media.

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off in October on Trump's plan, which says the Palestinian technocratic body will be overseen by an international so-called "Board of Peace" that is meant to supervise Gaza's governance for a transitional period.

In another post, Trump said the "Board of Peace," of which Trump himself is the chair, was formed and its members would be announced shortly.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Trump

US

Support

Transitional

Palestinian

Panel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney
China says 'resolutely opposes' US-Taiwan trade deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-12

Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Trump says he would not run for vice president in 2028

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-17

Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2026-01-09

Trump says he scrapped new Venezuela attack after prisoner release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:48

Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans

LBCI
World News
10:41

Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor

LBCI
World News
10:27

First post-Maduro migrant deportation flight lands in Venezuela: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:11

UK PM has 'no plan' to hold talks with Putin: Spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:48

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

Lebanese delegation focuses on security arrangements in mechanism committee: Political sources to LBCI

LBCI
World News
04:14

Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney

LBCI
World News
07:45

Iran's Pezeshkian thanks Putin for Russian support at UN in call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More