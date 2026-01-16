Trump says he supports transitional Palestinian panel in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was backing the newly appointed "Palestinian Technocratic Government" in Gaza where Washington has announced the launch of a second phase in a ceasefire that went into effect in October but remains fragile.



"I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said on social media.



Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off in October on Trump's plan, which says the Palestinian technocratic body will be overseen by an international so-called "Board of Peace" that is meant to supervise Gaza's governance for a transitional period.



In another post, Trump said the "Board of Peace," of which Trump himself is the chair, was formed and its members would be announced shortly.





Reuters