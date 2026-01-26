Russia says Ukraine talks in UAE held in 'constructive spirit'

The Kremlin on Monday said the U.S.-brokered trilateral talks in the UAE between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had been held in a "constructive spirit" but that there was still "significant work ahead."



"It would be a mistake to expect any significant results from the initial contacts... But the very fact that these contacts have begun in a constructive spirit can be viewed positively. However, there is significant work ahead," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.



AFP



