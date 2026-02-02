Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi that were meant to take place over the weekend have been moved to Wednesday, blaming a scheduling issue for the delay.



"They were indeed originally planned for this past Sunday. But additional coordination of the schedules of the three parties was needed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding: "Now, on Wednesday-Thursday, the second round will indeed take place. It will be held in Abu Dhabi. We can confirm that."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said Sunday that the three-way talks would be held on Wednesday and Thursday in the UAE capital.



AFP