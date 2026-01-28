Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran

28-01-2026 | 01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that another American “war fleet” is heading toward Iran, adding that he hopes Tehran will reach an agreement with Washington.

“There is another beautiful war fleet sailing toward Iran right now,” Trump said in remarks.

“I hope they make a deal,” he added.

Reuters

Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
