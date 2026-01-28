News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Middle East News
28-01-2026 | 01:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that another American “war fleet” is heading toward Iran, adding that he hopes Tehran will reach an agreement with Washington.
“There is another beautiful war fleet sailing toward Iran right now,” Trump said in remarks.
“I hope they make a deal,” he added.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Another
fleet
heading
toward
Next
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
0
World News
2026-01-23
US sanctions Iran's 'shadow fleet' over crackdown on protesters
World News
2026-01-23
US sanctions Iran's 'shadow fleet' over crackdown on protesters
0
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
0
World News
2025-12-12
Rwanda leading east African region toward war: US envoy to UN
World News
2025-12-12
Rwanda leading east African region toward war: US envoy to UN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
0
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
0
Middle East News
09:17
Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday
Middle East News
09:17
Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday
0
Middle East News
08:52
Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization
Middle East News
08:52
Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
4
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
5
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
6
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
7
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
8
Middle East News
08:29
Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman
Middle East News
08:29
Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More