Siemens Energy, Thyssenkrupp to join German economy minister on Saudi Arabia trip

CEOs of German companies, including the heads of Siemens Energy and Thyssenkrupp, are set to join Germany’s Economy Minister, Katrin Reiche, on an upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia as part of Europe’s largest economy’s efforts to diversify its energy sources.



A ministry spokesperson said Reiche will visit Saudi Arabia from February 1 to 3 to strengthen economic ties, just days after emphasizing the need to forge new partnerships amid rising geopolitical tensions.



Reuters