News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
13
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
13
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU says WhatsApp to face stricter content rules
World News
26-01-2026 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU says WhatsApp to face stricter content rules
WhatsApp is set to face greater EU scrutiny after the European Commission on Monday added the platform to its list of digital firms big enough to face stricter content rules.
The Meta-owned company joins Facebook, TikTok, X and others in a list of 26 "very large online platforms" with more than 45 million monthly active users in the European Union, a commission statement said.
As such it will face tougher obligations under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), but they will apply only to WhatsApp channels, a broadcasting feature, rather than the platform's core messaging feature.
AFP
World News
WhatsApp
stricter
content
rules
Next
NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US
Death toll from landslide in Indonesia's West Java rises to 17
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-09
EU agrees to push back green business rules to 2029: Official
World News
2025-12-09
EU agrees to push back green business rules to 2029: Official
0
World News
2025-11-24
US urges EU to make tech rules 'balanced' to secure lower steel duties
World News
2025-11-24
US urges EU to make tech rules 'balanced' to secure lower steel duties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
0
World News
2025-12-08
EU countries back tightening of migration rules
World News
2025-12-08
EU countries back tightening of migration rules
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:04
NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US
World News
11:04
NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US
0
World News
08:43
Death toll from landslide in Indonesia's West Java rises to 17
World News
08:43
Death toll from landslide in Indonesia's West Java rises to 17
0
World News
06:07
Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief
World News
06:07
Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief
0
World News
06:03
EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
World News
06:03
EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
0
World News
2026-01-02
Yemen's separatists say fighting 'existential' war against Saudi-backed forces
World News
2026-01-02
Yemen's separatists say fighting 'existential' war against Saudi-backed forces
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Evacuation alert in Kfar Dounine: Israeli army orders residents to keep clear of building
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Evacuation alert in Kfar Dounine: Israeli army orders residents to keep clear of building
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israel army says kept promise to 'never leave anyone behind' with last Gaza hostage return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israel army says kept promise to 'never leave anyone behind' with last Gaza hostage return
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
2
Lebanon News
02:53
Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations
Lebanon News
02:53
Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations
3
Lebanon News
01:20
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:20
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
6
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
7
Lebanon News
02:32
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
02:32
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
8
Lebanon News
01:38
PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse
Lebanon News
01:38
PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More