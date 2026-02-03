News
Russian attacks on Ukraine 'don't signal seriousness' on peace: NATO chief
World News
03-02-2026 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian attacks on Ukraine 'don't signal seriousness' on peace: NATO chief
NATO chief Mark Rutte said on a visit to Kyiv Tuesday that Russia's overnight attacks did not suggest Moscow was serious about making peace, as the United States pushes talks to stop the fighting.
"Russian attacks like those last night, do not signal seriousness about peace," Rutte said in an address to Ukraine's parliament.
AFP
