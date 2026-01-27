Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'

27-01-2026 | 11:11
Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'
Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'

Former U.S. president Joe Biden slammed the administration of his successor Donald Trump on Tuesday, condemning the violence by federal troops who shot dead an American nurse during its immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

"What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street," the veteran Democrat posted on social media.

