News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'
World News
27-01-2026 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'
Former U.S. president Joe Biden slammed the administration of his successor Donald Trump on Tuesday, condemning the violence by federal troops who shot dead an American nurse during its immigration crackdown in Minnesota.
"What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street," the veteran Democrat posted on social media.
AFP
World News
Minnesota
violence
'betrays
basic
values'
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-28
Trump says documents signed by autopen under Biden 'terminated'
World News
2025-11-28
Trump says documents signed by autopen under Biden 'terminated'
0
World News
2025-12-08
Territory 'most problematic issue' in Ukraine talks: Official to AFP
World News
2025-12-08
Territory 'most problematic issue' in Ukraine talks: Official to AFP
0
World News
2025-11-25
Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS
World News
2025-11-25
Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS
0
World News
2026-01-12
Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters
World News
2026-01-12
Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:45
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
World News
07:45
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
0
World News
07:41
UK, US, Germany and France urge adherence to ceasefire in Syria
World News
07:41
UK, US, Germany and France urge adherence to ceasefire in Syria
0
World News
07:20
US ‘monster storm’ kills 30
World News
07:20
US ‘monster storm’ kills 30
0
World News
03:24
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
World News
03:24
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
2
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
4
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
5
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More