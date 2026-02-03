Spain to ban social media access for children under 16

World News
03-02-2026 | 04:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain to ban social media access for children under 16
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain to ban social media access for children under 16

Spain will ban access to social media for minors under 16 and platforms will be required to implement age verification systems, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"Our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone... We will no longer accept that," Sanchez said. "We will protect them from the digital Wild West."

He added that his government would also introduce a new bill next week to hold social media executives accountable for illegal and hateful content.

Australia in December became the first country to ban social media for children under 16.

It's a move being closely watched by other countries considering similar age-based measures, such as Britain and France.



Reuters
 

World News

Spain

Ban

Social Media

Access

Children

LBCI Next
WHO appeals for $1 bn for world's worst health crises in 2026
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-27

France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-12-09

Australia launches world-first social media ban for under-16s

LBCI
World News
2026-01-27

French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05

Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:31

NATO says 'planning underway' for new Arctic mission

LBCI
World News
07:24

Russian attacks on Ukraine 'don't signal seriousness' on peace: NATO chief

LBCI
World News
06:32

EU chief to visit Ukraine to mark four years of war

LBCI
World News
05:09

WHO appeals for $1 bn for world's worst health crises in 2026

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:41

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More