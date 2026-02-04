Trump administration says removing 700 immigration officers from Minnesota

04-02-2026
Trump administration says removing 700 immigration officers from Minnesota
Trump administration says removing 700 immigration officers from Minnesota

U.S. border czar Tom Homan on Wednesday announced the removal of 700 immigration enforcement personnel from Minnesota after weeks of operations and the fatal shooting of two protesters that sparked outrage.

Homan said the move would take effect "immediately," citing increased cooperation with local authorities, without specifying whether they would be taken out of the city of Minneapolis or elsewhere in the state.

AFP

