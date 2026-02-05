Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks: US envoy

Russia and Ukraine agreed on a fresh prisoner swap at "productive" Washington-mediated talks underway in Abu Dhabi, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday, stressing that more work lay ahead.



"Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners -- the first such exchange in five months," Witkoff said on social media.



"This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive," though "significant work remains," he added in an X post.



AFP



