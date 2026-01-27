News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Venezuela forecasts $1.4 bn oil investments in 2026, up 55%
World News
27-01-2026 | 01:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Venezuela forecasts $1.4 bn oil investments in 2026, up 55%
Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, on Monday forecast a $1.4 billion bonanza from planned reforms to the oil sector aimed at drawing in foreign investors following the ouster of Nicolas Maduro.
Rodriguez projected oil investments would rise 55 percent over 2025 after a bill ending decades of tight state control on the energy sector is adopted by parliament.
"Last year, investment came to nearly $900 million, and for this year, $1.4 billion in investments have been signed," claimed Rodriguez, who succeeded Maduro after his January 3 overthrow by U.S. special forces.
Rodriguez was addressing a business audience as part of public consultations on plans to throw open the oil sector to private investment.
"We must go from the country with the planet's biggest (proven) reserves of oil to a giant in production terms," Rodriguez argued.
The interim leader is under pressure from President Donald Trump to give U.S. oil companies access to Venezuela's rich crude deposits.
Trump backed her to take over from her former boss, Maduro, as long as she complies with his agenda.
Years of mismanagement and corruption drove Venezuela's output down from a peak of over 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the early 2000s to a historic low of 350,000 barrels daily in 2020.
It has since rebounded to around 1.2 million bpd.
The hydrocarbons bill currently before the National Assembly stipulates that private companies located in Venezuela would be able to extract oil without having to enter a joint venture with the state oil company PDVSA, which insisted on a majority stake.
Legislators endorsed it during a first reading last week and are expected to adopt it in the coming days.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Delcy Rodriguez
Oil
Nicolas Maduro
investments
Next
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-07
Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'
World News
2026-01-07
Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox
0
World News
2025-12-17
Venezuela says oil exports continue normally despite Trump 'blockade'
World News
2025-12-17
Venezuela says oil exports continue normally despite Trump 'blockade'
0
World News
2025-12-11
US sanctions Maduro nephews, ships carrying Venezuela oil: AFP
World News
2025-12-11
US sanctions Maduro nephews, ships carrying Venezuela oil: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:24
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
World News
03:24
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
0
World News
01:26
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
World News
01:26
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
0
World News
01:15
Israel to seek new security deal with the US, FT reports
World News
01:15
Israel to seek new security deal with the US, FT reports
0
World News
11:04
NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US
World News
11:04
NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-02
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-02
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
2
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
3
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
5
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
6
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
8
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More