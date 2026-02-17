Qatari prime minister arrives in Venezuela

17-02-2026 | 10:53
Qatari prime minister arrives in Venezuela
Qatari prime minister arrives in Venezuela

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday, where he was greeted by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, images on state television showed.

Neither government has given a schedule or other information on the visit, but Qatar has long served as an intermediary between the United States and Venezuela and aided negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.


Reuters
 

World News

Qatar

Prime Minister

Venezuela

