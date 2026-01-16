News
Yemen's prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister
Middle East News
16-01-2026 | 02:51
Yemen's prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential leadership council has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Salem bin Breik and appointed Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen Zindani as the country's new prime minister, the state news agency Saba reported on Thursday.
Bin Breik formally submitted the resignation, which was approved by the council, before Zindani was named to form the next cabinet, Saba said.
Yemen has been a source of heightened tensions in recent months between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Reuters
