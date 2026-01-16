South Africa probes Iran's role in BRICS+ naval drills

16-01-2026 | 06:03
South Africa probes Iran's role in BRICS+ naval drills
South Africa probes Iran's role in BRICS+ naval drills

South Africa's defense ministry said on Friday that Minister Angie Motshekga had launched an inquiry into Iran's participation in the BRICS+ naval exercises held in South African waters over the past week.

The defense ministry said in a statement that the inquiry would seek to determine whether South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's instructions regarding Iran's involvement were misrepresented and/or ignored.

South African news outlet Daily Maverick has reported that Ramaphosa sought to get Iran to withdraw from the drills due to concerns about the damage its participation could do to South Africa's relations with the United States.

"The Minister of Defense, Hon. Angie Motshekga, would like to place it on record that the instruction (from Ramaphosa) was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and to be implemented and adhered to," the defense ministry statement added.


Reuters
 

