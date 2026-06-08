Russia claims Armenia vote marked by 'Western interference' and 'pressure' on opposition

Russia on Monday criticised Armenia's parliamentary elections, alleging they were marked by "Western interference" and "unprecedented pressure" on the opposition, after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party secured victory.



"On June 7, parliamentary elections were held in Armenia amid unprecedented pressure on the opposition and interference from the West, primarily the EU," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, after Moscow itself was widely accused of seeking to sway the vote against pro-EU Pashinyan.



AFP



