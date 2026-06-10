UN human rights office to send investigators to Lebanon over potential international law violations in war: Chief

The U.N. human rights office will deploy a team of investigators to Lebanon next week to assess potential violations of international law by ⁠all parties during the current war in the country, U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said on Wednesday.



Lebanon was drawn into the wider Middle ⁠East conflict on March 2 when the Tehran-backed Hezbollah militia fired rockets ⁠at Israel in solidarity with Iran, which was under ⁠U.S.-Israeli attack, prompting a major Israeli ⁠air and ground campaign.







Reuters