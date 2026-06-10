Hegseth: It would be unwise for Iran to further challenge the United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that it would be unwise for Iran to further challenge the United States, following overnight U.S. airstrikes carried out in response to the downing of an American Apache helicopter.



Speaking during a visit to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Hegseth said, “At this time, these are defensive strikes to ensure the protection of our people. Again, it would be unwise for Iran to challenge us further.”



He added that President Donald Trump is seeking a comprehensive agreement with Iran that would serve U.S. interests and ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.



Reuters