King Charles becomes Jewish charity patron

Britain's King Charles has agreed to become the patron of one of the country's largest Jewish charities, it said on Tuesday, a day after a suspected anti-semitic arson attack in north London.



The Community Security Trust, which advises Britain's estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, said the king had accepted its invitation to be its patron, reflecting the monarch's "longstanding commitment to promoting tolerance, inclusion and interfaith understanding."



The patronage was not a direct response to the arson attack and Charles, ⁠who is titular head of the Church of England, has a long history of meeting with different faith leaders and promoting interfaith dialogue.



Buckingham Palace had no comment on Tuesday.







Reuters