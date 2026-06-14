Trump to meet Sisi at G7 summit in France: Egyptian presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 summit which kicks off this week in France, the Egyptian presidency said on Sunday.



In a statement, the presidency said Sisi is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings during the summit, "including a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump", adding that the talks will focus on "discussing ways to resolve international geopolitical crises and address their repercussions on trade, energy, and supply chains".



AFP