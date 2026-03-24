US war on Iran 'unabated' as Trump mulls diplomacy: White House

Donald Trump is pressing on with military operations against Iran even as he examines "newfound" diplomatic options, the White House said Tuesday, after the U.S. president announced talks with Tehran and Pakistan emerged as a possible mediator.



"As President Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated to achieve the military objectives laid out by the Commander in Chief and the Pentagon," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AFP.



AFP